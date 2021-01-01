Cuisinart 9.25 in. Cast Iron Non-Stick Grill Pan

Cast iron improves its solid reputation with Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron cookware! Home chefs can explore different cooking methods – from searing or grilling in the pans to slow braising or simmering in the casseroles. With the incredible heat retention and even heat distribution, these versatile pieces yield great results whether it’s on the stove or in the broiler or oven. They also can go from oven to table and double as elegant serving pieces! Color: Red