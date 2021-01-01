Nearly Natural 25 in. Bougainvillea Artificial Climbing Plant in Floral Vase

Incorporate a touch of country decor with this artificial bougainvillea climbing plant boasting bright floral blossoms set against bright, evergreen foliage. Contained in a floral vase and reaching 25 high, it would look beautiful displayed on a bedroom dresser. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item may need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.