Bird’s nest spruce accent shrub is perfect for small landscape spaces and planters. Tight, compact shape with outwardly curving branches creates a bird’s nest effect, and requires little maintenance for easy upkeep. Thrives in areas that receive at least 6 hours of direct sunlight per day. Grows well in a wide range of soil types, making it a versatile option for a variety of landscapes. Requires regular watering to keep soil moist the first year, and twice a week once established for healthy plant growth. Zone 3 cold hardiness means it can withstand winter temperatures from -30 to -40-degrees, making it well-suited for cooler climates. Deer-resistant plant is safe from grazing, depending on food scarcity. Lowe's 2.25-Gallon Bird's Nest Spruce Accent Shrub in Pot (L3936) | NURSERY