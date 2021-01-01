COLOURTREE 25 ft. x 45 ft. Icy Rectangular Navy Blue in Ground Winter Pool Cover 8-Year

COLOURTREE Icy Winter Pool Covers are a great cost-effective solution for keeping your pool in tip-top shape through winter and into spring. The thick woven polyethylene with a double-stitched perimeter allows it to withstand some of the toughest winter weather and continue keeping debris and rainfall out of your pool. Installing and securing the cover is simple with grommets every 4 ft. around the perimeter and an included steel cable and ratchet winch. Color: Navy Blue.