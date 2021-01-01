24.8 Cu. Ft. Capacity - LED Lighting - Quick Space Shelf - Internal Water Dispenser - Factory-Installed Icemaker - Turbo Cool Setting - Upfront Electronic Temperature Controls - Door Alarm - Stainless Steel Finish This G.E. French Door Refrigerator features a large capacity of 24.8 cu. ft. Inside is LED lighting that allows you to find food quickly, and a quick space shelf for tall items. The quick space shelf give you valuable space and flexibility to store all your food, while an internal water dispenser saves space and provides quick use. The Turbo Cool setting keeps food fresh by adjusting the temperature when the refrigerator is opened frequently. Internal water dispenser uses MWF replacement filter Delivers filtered water with one touch LED lighting Find exactly what youve been looking for under crisp, clear lighting Factory-installed icemaker Refrigerator comes ready to automatically create ice Quick Space shelf Quickly slides out of the way to make room for tall items Two humidity-controlled drawers and 1 full-width adjustable-temperature drawer Create the right environment for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh, while easily storing wider items like a party platter or a sheet cake Turbo Cool setting Drops interior temperature to maintain freshness after frequent openings Door alarm Enjoy peace of mind knowing the refrigerator door is never left open Upfront temperature controls with actual temperature display Easy-to-reach controls display accurate temperatures In the Box - 25 Cu. Ft. Stainless French Door Refrigerator - Documentation