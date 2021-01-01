Meet Seventh Generation’s Oxy Booster Packs—your laundry’s new best friend. Our packs fight tough stains and get your clothes back to looking great. Plus, they’re easy to use so there’s no mess and no spills. Just toss one pack in with each load with Seventh Generation laundry soap, then let its incredible 3-in-1 formula do the rest. Your family deserves a laundry booster that’s effective—our Oxy Booster Packs whiten whites and keep colors protected. You’ll wonder how your laundry ever lived without them. At Seventh Generation we do business differently. We believe our products are healthy solutions for use within your home–and for the community and environment outside of it. We are always evaluating how to reduce their environmental impact, increase performance and safety, and create a more sustainable supply chain. We believe it is our responsibility to set a course for a more mindful way of doing business, where companies act as partners with other stakeholders to create a brighter future for the whole planet. Seventh Generation is proud to be a Certified B Corporation. B Corps are certified to be better for workers, better for communities, and better for the environment. By choosing Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent and Stain Remover products, you’re joining us in nurturing the health of the next seven generations. Seventh Generation 25-Count Unscented Laundry Detergent | 000000000067364799