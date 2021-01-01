From sonneman
Sonneman 2901.25-BW Papillons 13" Wide LED Mini Pendant with White Shade Satin Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 2901.25-BW Papillons 13" Wide LED Mini Pendant with White Shade FeaturesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 9 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 6-3/4"Minimum Height: 7-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 127-3/4"Width: 12-1/2"Depth: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 4.75 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 12-1/2"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 9 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Satin Black