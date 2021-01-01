Northlight 7.25 in. Black and White Marbled Snowflake Christmas Stocking Holder

This stocking holder from the Winter's Bloom Collection is an elegant way for your stocking to be hung while adding a decorative touch to your mantel. This beautiful stocking holder rests easily on your mantel or any flat surface with and edge providing a decorative way to display your stocking. This stocking holder will add a sense of sophistication with a splash of rustic flare to your Christmas decor this holiday season. Product Features: Stocking holder features an black and white marbled finish 1-sided design Holder features a weighted bottom for added stability Dimensions: 7.25 in. H x 5 in. W x 4.5 in. D Material(s): metal.