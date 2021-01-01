From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 25/2026 12" Mini Pendant Stem Textured White Accessory Stems Stems
Nuvo Lighting 25/2026 12" Mini Pendant Stem Nuvo Lighting 25/2026 12" Mini Pendant Stem in Textured White FinishNuvo Lighting 25/2026 Features:Finished in Textured WhiteNuvo Lighting 25/2026 Specifications:Product Dimensions: 12"LFounded in 1966, Satco is a well-known premier supplier of lighting products. With the company’s keen understanding of the lighting industry, and after three years of development, Satco launched Nuvo Lighting on June 23, 2005. Nuvo Lighting is uniquely poised to become an industry leader, with the sales and distribution resources of Satco Products, combined with the finely-conceived and well-crafted products that deliver style, value and quality. Stems Textured White