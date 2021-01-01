The classic schoolhouse light fixture has been an American icon for almost 90 years. The Academy collection from Sea Gull Lighting is today’s interpretation of these utilitarian lights which have enjoyed resurgence in popularity given their clean, versatile design. Today, top designers regularly select this ubiquitous look for applications in almost every room of the house. Available in chrome, brushed nickel and heirloom bronze finishes. Many of the fixtures are available with incandescent lamping or ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping. The Academy collection includes pendants in four sizes, semi-flush ceiling fixtures in two sizes, and one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Damp listed. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting 17.25 2-Light Chrome Transitional Vanity Light | 44437EN3-05