Nuvo Lighting 25/1069 36" Section of Chain Brushed Nickel Lighting Accessories and Parts General Lighting Accessories Chains

Nuvo Lighting 25/1069 36" Section of Chain Nuvo Lighting 25/1069 3' Section of Chain in Brushed Nickel FinishNuvo Lighting 25/1069 Features:Finished in Brushed NickelNuvo Lighting 25/1069 Specifications:Product Dimensions: 36"L120 VoltsFounded in 1966, Satco is a well-known premier supplier of lighting products. With the company’s keen understanding of the lighting industry, and after three years of development, Satco launched Nuvo Lighting on June 23, 2005. Nuvo Lighting is uniquely poised to become an industry leader, with the sales and distribution resources of Satco Products, combined with the finely-conceived and well-crafted products that deliver style, value and quality. Chains Brushed Nickel