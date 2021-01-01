24x24 inches Bowens Mount Softbox with Grid and S-Type Flash Bracket for Nikon SB-600, SB-800, SB-900, SB-910, Canon 380EX, 430EX II,550EX,580EX.

Best Quality Guranteed. By diffusing the flash, the softbox creates an even lighting that allows you to capture picture-perfect shots. The remarkable s-type speedlite mount presented by would let you enjoy your filming in studios and indoors Bowens mount design facilitates most studio flash accessories, e.g. softboxes, reflectors, beauty dishes, etc Softbox equipped with grids. An internal & an external diffuser (both removable) for versatility in refining the hard/soft ratio of flash light Comes with a carrying bag to protect all accessories and easy to carry. Note: Speedlite and light stand are not included.