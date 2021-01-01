From brother
24X For Brother J6910DW 71 79 Color Ink Set MFC-J625DW J425W J835DW J825DW LC75
Advertisement
Type: Ink Cartridge Print Technology: Inkjet MPN: LC71 / LC75 / LC79 Compatible Printer Model(1): DCP-J525W/J725DW/J625DW/J925DW/J925N/J725N/J525N Compatible Brand: For Brother Compatible Printer Model(2): MFC-J425W/J280W/J430W/J435W/J625DW/J825DW/835DW Compatible Model: LC75/LC79/LC12/LC17/LC73/LC77/LC400/LC450/LC1240/L Compatible Printer Model(3): MFC-J5910DW/J6510DW/J6710DW/J6710CDW/J6910DW Compatible Printer Model(4): MFC-J6910CDW/J5910CDW/J955DN/J825N/J705D/DW