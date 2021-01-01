You deserve to fall all the way in love with your sanctuary, adding a sumptuous Ruskin accent pillow from our engrossing collection of Pacifica pillows, by Astella. At 24 inches by 24 inches in size, our accent pillow is just the right size to splash color and design onto the canvas of your furniture. Our imaginative ‘Ruskin’ pattern infuses a modern and abstract geometric element to your space that is compellingly rhythmic and eccentric but organized and inviting with its astute color selection. This Pacifica pillow is protected by powerful Scotchgard protector which helps repel liquids and block stains without changing the look and feel of the fabric. That means you can wipe the surface clean before the mess sinks in for beautiful, long-lasting wear. What is more, our pillow skins are made with solution dyed fabrics that hold their color and feel against punishing exposure to the sun’s rays and are woven with a remarkable jacquard construction that gives you unparalleled soft and cozy hand feel. The wonderful result is that you can enjoy these without compromising comfort, style, or convenience in any of your spaces, indoors and outside. Lastly, the pillow skin zips open so that you can remove or replace the fill pouch and machine wash the skin with cold water and air dry the fabric, making it simple to keep your pillow fresh and beautiful season after season. Every space you live in deserves to be embellished and adorned with the most personal and indulgent elements available to you. Bring home that finishing touch today, with our wonderful collection of Pacifica pillows, made with performance fabrics, and offered to you by Astella. Astella 24x 24 Pacifica Lounge Throw Pillow in Ruskin Yellow | TP24-FA13