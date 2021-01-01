24W Dual USB Car Charger PowerDrive 2 for iPhone X 87 6s Plus iPad ProAir 2 Mini Note 54 LG Nexus HTC and More

The Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by America's leading USB charging brand. Advanced Charging Technology: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to provide the fastest possible charge up to 4.8 amps or 2.4 amps per port. (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Certified Safe: 's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices. Compact Design: One of the industry's smallest ever USB car chargers, featuring two USB ports and an LED light for after dark. What You Get: The PowerDrive 2 (24W 2-port USB car charger), welcome guide, our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.