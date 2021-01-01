24V Electric Cordless String Trimmer Electric Lawn Mower Small Lawn Mower Weed Eater Lawn Grass Yard

Feature:1. 600W high power waterproof and low noise head, easy to clean.2. Rechargeable. 24V lithium battery quick charge.3. Independent safety switch and trigger switch.4. Cordless lithium battery design, low energy consumption and low noise.5. With grass guard board, it can prevent weeds from splashing during weeding.6. Easy to deal with potholes, undulating terrain, lawn edge, flower bed, under the flower trellis and other areas.7. Mow the grass on the flat ground, quickly trim the grass on the lawn, with flexible angle, and quickly trim the slope haystack.8. Special plant protection fence can effectively prevent injure flower nursery, and special baffle can effectively prevent grass splashing.9. Double control switch, two switches must to be started by pressing the bottom at the same time, which is safer to prevent accidental touch.10.