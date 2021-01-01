24V AC DC Adapter Charger Power Supply for Zebra ZP550 ZP450 GX420d GK420d GK420t GX420t GX430T GT810 GC420t HC100 Label Printer

Best Quality Guranteed. AC Adapter for Zebra ZP450 ZP550 GX420D GK420D printers, with free power cord Fits desktop printers, such as Zebra ZP550 ZP450 GX420d GK420d GK420t GX420t GX430t GT800 GT810 GT820 GT830, G Series GX42-200411-000, GX42-202512-000, GK42-102211-000 Features: input voltage AC 100-240V 50-60Hz, output DC 24V 3A. Please attach the optional connector to the adapter before you plug it in your printer. Pls kindly check your device model, output and plug size before purchasing, if you are not sure, pls contact us. CE, FCC, Rohs certificated, with over voltage protection, over current protection, over temperature protection and short-circut protection. Any question before or after purchasing, just feel free to contact us.