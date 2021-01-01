24Port Unmanaged Gigabit GREENnet Desktop Metal Switch TEGS24DG EthernetNetwork Switch 24 x 101001000 Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 Ports 48 Gbps Switching.

Best Quality Guranteed. ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 24 Gigabit RJ 45 ports provide high speed network connections to devices and a 48Gbps switching capacity allows data traffic to flow smoothly, reducing traffic bottlenecks. DESKTOP DESIGN: Sturdy metal Ethernet desktop switch with built in power supply is well suited for desktop or rack mount installations. Its fanless design is perfect for quiet environments that require silent operation. ENERGY SAVINGS: The 24 Port Gigabit GREENnet Desktop Switch, model TEG S24Dg, provides high bandwidth performance, ease of use, and reliability, all while reducing power consumption by up to 70 percent. GREENnet technology automatically adjusts power consumption as needed, resulting in substantial energy savings. Embedded GREENnet technology works right out of the box with no management requirement. MOUNTING OPTIONS: Optional Rack Mount (sold separately) Rack mountable with