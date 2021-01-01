From macwet
24Port Gigabit Ethernet NebulaFlex Smart Managed Switch 4X RJ45SFP Ports Metal Limited Lifetime GS192024v2
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Fast networking performance with 24 Gigabit Ethernet ports and non-blocking full bandwidth of 2,000 Mbps per port with 4 SFP/RJ-45 Ports Operates in 2 management modes, cloud or standalone with the power of NebulaFlex(TM) Rack mount design for easy installation Lifetime hardware warranty, free firmware upgrade support and free technical support for long-term assurance Advanced features like VLAN, QoS, IGMP Snooping, Link Aggregation (LAG), IPv6 and DoS prevention enable better security and management