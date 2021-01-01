24pcs Self Adhesive Hooks Stainless Punch Free Wall Hanger for Kitchen Bathroom

The self adhesive hook does have an ultra-strong viscosity. The smaller adhesive hook can carry more weights. They are strong and firm and can surely hold your accessories in place. The adhesive hooks are made of waterproof stainless steel which is water rust and oil proof. The stainless steel makes the adhesive hooks strong giving it the ability to hold a wide range of accessories from coats, keys, bags to umbrellas. Easy to be installed or removed, no drill needed, peel off back protection and stick it on the smooth surface, install in seconds.