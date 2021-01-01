From pets pick
Pets Pick 24L Aspen Bedding, Hard Wood
Pet's Pick aspen shavings are made from kiln-dried and triple screened aspen hardwood. Pet's pick aspen is naturally scent-free for pets who have sensitive respiratory systems. Pet's Pick aspen bedding is ideal for pets that like to tunnel and nest. Pet's Pick aspen is kiln-dried for better absorption and to remove harmful bacteria. It is also triple screened to remove irritating dust. Pet's Pick aspen shavings are all-natural and contain no chemicals or additives.