Stonebriar 24in x 24in Glam Round Gold Sunburst Metal Framed Accent Mirror

Instantly add an interesting focal point to any room in your home with Stonebriar's gold metal sunburst hanging wall mirror. This unique mirror features a stylish rounded metal wire sunburst design accented with a gold finish giving a little extra pop to your home decor. The end result is a striking and eye-catching piece perfect for your living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, or any room in your home. Stonebriar's decorative mirror measures 24.4 inches in diameter with the frame. It is the perfect size to use as an accent mirror on any wall in your home. Mirror comes with attached keyhole hanging bracket for easy installation right out of the box! Buy your Stonebriar gold sunburst hanging wall mirror today and create an instant classic in your home decor.