24GHz Wireless Mouse Cool 3D Sport Car Shape Ergonomic Optical Mice with USB Receiver for PC Laptop Computer Women Small Hands Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless mouse sports car shape with 7 color breathing LED headlight, cool gaming mouse for laptop computer, good choice for using or as gifts for family, friends, women, and men Powered by 2 * AAA battery (not included),Size: 4.05*2.2*1.39 inch, Net weight: 2.1 oz,1600 DPI,3 Buttons (Push the top cover to find the USB receiver and battery slot inside) Plug and Play, no any drive is needed;Power-saving sleeping function, if the mouse is not used for short time, it will turn to power saving mode to save energy 2.4GHz wireless digital transmission, operation distance is up to 10 meters;High quality, ergonomic design, comfortable to grip Support most operating system, Windows 98 / ME / NT / 2000 / XP / Vista / Win 7 / Linux or Mac OS and more