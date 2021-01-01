From prismacolor
Prismacolor 24ct Art Markers Portrait Colors
Premier Chisel/Fine Double Ended Art Markers by Prismacolor feature an innovative double-ended design - on one end a versatile chisel tip for thick and varied line and on the other a fine tip for detailed application. Premier permanent markers possess rich color saturation in an alcohol, dye-based ink for smooth, intense color laydown and superior blendability. Colors are compatible and consistent across the Prismacolor marker line. The ink formula is acid-free and non-toxic. Premier Chisel/Fine Double-Ended Portrait Set of 24 contains a selection of colors geared specifically towards flesh tones and portraiture.