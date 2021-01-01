Newport Brass 2480-4261 Priya Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Metal Lever Handle and Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Tub

Newport Brass 2480-4261 Priya Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Metal Lever Handle and Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Product Features: Brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Covered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Includes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Floor mounted clawfoot tub faucet Smooth single handle operation Single handle included with the faucet Rough in valve not included - options will be presented at check-out 1/2" to 3/4" adapter for connection lines are included ADA compliant Product Specifications: Overall Height: 43-5/16" (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 38" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet) Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Tub Spout Flow Rate: 9.25 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Single hole required for faucet installation Single Handle Polished Chrome