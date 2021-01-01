From newport brass
Newport Brass 2480-3912 Priya 12" Grab Bar Polished Chrome Accessory Grab Bar
Advertisement
Newport Brass 2480-3912 Priya 12" Grab Bar Newport Brass 2480-3912 Features: Meets American Disability Act (ADA) requirements Make your bathroom and home a safer place Helps the elderly and those with disabilities to support themselves in the bathroom Protect your children so that they don't slip and fall when standing in the tub Includes durable mounting hardware for a secure installation Newport Brass 2480-3912 Specifications: Center to Center: 12" (distance between installation centers) Projection (Depth): 2-3/4'' (from wall to edge of product) Height: 3” (from top to bottom) Polished Chrome