From varaluz
Varaluz 247N06 Flow 6 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Hammered Ore Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Varaluz 247N06 Flow 6 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Rhythmic and organic in her movement, Flow presents a design that captivates. Hand-forged, her intricate shapes intrigue the eye. Her two-tone finishes lend warmth and a touch of sheen. A plot to enthrall, Flow is a true leading lady.FeaturesHand-Applied two-tone Hammered Ore or Steel finishesConstructed from hand forged recycled steelComes with a silk slug fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCoved under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 6"Width: 48"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 15 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 47"Shade Depth: 8"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 8"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 220 voltsBulbs Included: No Hammered Ore