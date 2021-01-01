From rust-oleum
Rust-Oleum 247167 RockSolid Water-Based Concrete Sealer Spray, 15 oz, Matte Clear
Advertisement
Seals and protects concrete/masonry surfaces for ultimate durability Penetrating water-based formula is easy to use and cleans with soap and water Dries to touch in 1 hour and covers 12-16 sq. ft. per can UV and weather resistant concrete sealant for use over RockSolid Concrete Stain or bare concrete Matte clear finish provides a non-reflective coating on stone, concrete and more, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rust-Oleum