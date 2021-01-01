From trimlite
Trimlite 2470138-1501CLETRH1D714 28" by 84" 1 Glass Lite Right Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Black Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb Primed
Advertisement
Trimlite 2470138-1501CLETRH1D714 28" by 84" 1 Glass Lite Right Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Black Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb Features:Doors are handcrafted with solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorClear tempered glass provides a clean look and can work with any architectural styleBlack hinges provide clean look for any home7-1/4" jambs are designed to fit oversized 2x6 wallsSpecifications:Door Height: 84"Door Width: 28"Door Thickness: 1-3/8"" Prehung Door Primed