Trimlite 2470138-1501CLETLH15714 28" by 84" 1 Glass Lite Left Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Satin Nickel Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb
Trimlite 2470138-1501CLETLH15714 28" by 84" 1 Glass Lite Left Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Satin Nickel Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb Features:Doors are handcrafted with solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorClear tempered glass provides a clean look and can work with any architectural styleSatin Nickel hinges provide clean look for any home7-1/4" jambs are designed to fit oversized 2x6 wallsSpecifications:Door Height: 84"Door Width: 28"Door Thickness: 1-3/8"" Prehung Door Primed