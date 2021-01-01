Newport Brass 2470-5303 Jacobean Single Handle Kitchen Faucet Polished Brass Uncoated (Living) Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Newport Brass 2470-5303 Jacobean Single Handle Kitchen Faucet Newport Brass Kitchen, flawless beauty from faucet to finishNow, more than ever, the kitchen is a focal point of the home and has become a central gathering place for family and friends. Holidays, parties, and family gatherings tend to gravitate to the kitchen, where food, drink, and good conversation are in abundance. As such, aesthetics and styling are important factors to consider when making your purchase decision. Your kitchen faucet should do more than just function properly; it should also reflect your unique design style. That is why Newport Brass offers the ability to customize the appearance of kitchen faucets and accessories by choosing from the largest selection of finishes available in the industry. The options are limitless, with Newport Brass the choice is yours.Features:Solid brass constructionEuro-motion ceramic disc 35mm valve cartridgeSwivel spout assemblyADA compliant metal lever handleIndependent rotational and pivoting lever handle elements For single hole installationsSpecifications:Overall Height: 10"Spout Height: 7-11/16"Spout Reach: 9-1/16"Flow Rate: 1.8 gpmConnection Type: 3/8" compression fittings Single Handle Polished Brass Uncoated (Living)