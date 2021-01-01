From newport brass
Newport Brass 2470-5203 Jacobean Bar Faucet with Metal Lever Handle Stainless Steel (PVD) Faucet Bar Single Handle
Newport Brass 2470-5203 Jacobean Bar Faucet with Metal Lever Handle Newport Brass 2470-5203 Product Features: Constructed of solid brass Single-handle lever design for ease of use Rotating spout assembly with integral supply hoses Spout swivels 360 degrees Single hole mount ADA compliant Covered under Newport Brass 10 year limited warrantyNewport Brass 2470-5203 Product Specifications: Overall Height: 10" (measured from counter top to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 7-3/4" (measured from counter top to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 6-11/16" (measured from center of faucet base to center of outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons per minute) Faucet Holes: 1 (number of holes required for faucet installation) Single Handle Stainless Steel (PVD)