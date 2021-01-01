Newport Brass 2470-5103 Jacobean Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handle and Pull-down Spray Forever Brass (PVD) Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Newport Brass 2470-5103 Jacobean Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handle and Pull-down Spray Newport Brass Kitchen, flawless beauty from faucet to finishNow, more than ever, the kitchen is a focal point of the home and has become a central gathering place for family and friends. Holidays, parties, and family gatherings tend to gravitate to the kitchen, where food, drink, and good conversation are in abundance. As such, aesthetics and styling are important factors to consider when making your purchase decision. Your kitchen faucet should do more than just function properly; it should also reflect your unique design style. That is why Newport Brass offers the ability to customize the appearance of kitchen faucets and accessories by choosing from the largest selection of finishes available in the industry. The options are limitless, with Newport Brass the choice is yours.Jacobean represents a modern approach to historical authenticity and delivers the perfect balance of timeless design, quality, and 21st century performance. The magnetic docking system keeps the multifunction spray head in place when not in use while the pull-down hose is easily maneuvered to perform a variety of tasks. The durable ceramic cartridge maintains leak-free operation and seamless temperature adjustment from hot to cold and the forward rotation lever handle permits installation in kitchens where there are backsplash limitations.Features:Solid brass constructionEuro-motion ceramic disc 35mm valve cartridgeSwivel spout assemblyADA compliant metal lever handleIndependent rotational and pivoting lever handle elements Two-function, toggle-control pull-down spray with solid brass housingPivoting-ball spray engine inlet fitting for enhanced directional controlFor single hole installationsSpecifications:Overall Height: 16-1/2"Spout Height: 9-3/4"Spout Reach: 8-9/16"Flow Rate: 1.8 gpmConnection Type: 3/8" compression fittings Single Handle Forever Brass (PVD)