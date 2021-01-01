Newport Brass 2460 Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet from the Jacobean Collection Satin Bronze (PVD) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Newport Brass 2460 Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet from the Jacobean Collection Newport Brass Double Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Cross Handles from the Jacobean CollectionNEWPORT BRASS-Flawless Beauty. From Faucet to Finish- With over 20 years of innovation and design success, Newport Brass decorative plumbing and bath products will satisfy your most intimate desire to transform an everyday kitchen or bath into a room of classic beauty and distinction.General Features :Double Handle Widespread Lavatory FaucetMetal Cross HandlesSolid Brass Construction8" CentersSpout Height is 6-7/8"Spout Reach is 6-1/8"Traditional StylingFinish Features :Available in 25 Beautiful FinishesNew Industry Leading Lacquer Finish ProcessIAPMO Certified and TestedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, Color Protected, Scratch ResistantGreen, Low VOC, Energy Efficient Finishing ProcessInnovative Design Features :Timeless Design for Contemporary StylesLaminar Flow for Clear, Smooth, Luxurious Water FlowClean Designs - No Visible Set Screws on Handles or Trim PlateHandcrafted Quality Features :Solid Non-Corrosive Forged Brass ComponentsPatented Drip-Free Ceramic ValveHand Polished and InspectedO-Ring Deck Seal Handles for Clean Counter Tops and Easy InstallationEasy Installation Features :Direct Connect Hose System for Leak-Free Easy InstallationEasy Install Valves with Custom Valve Nut that Insures Proper Cartridge Height and Easy InstallCertifications and Compliances :WaterSense CertifiedAB1953 Low Lead Brass Materials CompliantIAPMO, UPC Certified Double Handle Satin Bronze (PVD)