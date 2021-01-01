Designers Fountain 2446-BK 3 Light 13" Cast Aluminum Post Lantern from the Tiverton Collection Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post

Designers Fountain 2446-BK 3 Light 13" Cast Aluminum Post Lantern from the Tiverton Collection Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.The Tiverton Collection: Six sided lanterns with rounded clear beveled glass panels - available in two finishesAvailable Finishes : Autumn Gold or BlackGlass Options: ClearMaterial : Cast AluminumSecure mounting assembly for easy installation.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Height: 27.5"Width: 13"Energy Star: NoDark Sky: NoMotion Sensor: NoPhotocell: NoSolar: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.The Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Single Head Post Lights Black