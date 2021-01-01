From sonneman
Sonneman 2430-FT Tubo Slim 18" LED Bath Bar with Flat Trim Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Advertisement
Sonneman 2430-FT Tubo Slim 18" LED Bath Bar with Flat Trim Elegantly slender tubular glass LED bath bar and sconce lighting system. Available with custom end trims, in a choice of finishes and sizes. Features: Integrated 13 Watt LED Light Source White Etched Tubular Glass Shade UL / ETL Listed for Damp Locations Dimmable with Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) Dimmer 5-Year Manufacturer Warranty Available in Flat, Drum or Spine End Trims ADA Compliant Dimensions: Width: 18" Height: 4-1/4" Shade Height: 2" Extension: 3" Backplate Size: 4-1/4" x 4-1/4" Fixture Weight: 3 lbs Electrical Specifications: Bulb Type: Integrated LED Wattage: 13 W Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Dimmable: Yes Lumens: 900 Bath Bar Polished Chrome