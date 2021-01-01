From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 243-47 Mont Blanc 7 Light 18-1/4" Wide Chandelier Modern Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Corbett Lighting 243-47 Mont Blanc 7 Light 18-1/4" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of hand-crafted ironComes with a hand-crafted Venetian Glass shadeManufactured in PhilippinesChain mounted designRequires (7) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 34"Width: 18-1/4"Chain Length: 48"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 7Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 420 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Modern Silver Leaf