American Standard 2422V.002 Evolution 60" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub with Reversible Drain - Lifetime Warranty White Tub Soaking Drop-In

American Standard 2422V.002 Evolution 60" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub with Reversible Drain - Lifetime Warranty American Standard Evolution 2422V.002 Key Data:60"L x 32"W x 21-1/2"HDrop In or UndermountWater Depth: 18-1/2"American Standard Evolution 2422V.002 Features:Acrylic drop in or undermount tubEuropean-style basin - Increased water depth compared to traditional tubsReversible drain with slotted overflowTextured slip-resistant bottomTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Dual integrated arm rests molded in for additional supportCovered under American Standards's limited lifetime warrantyAmerican Standard Evolution 2422V.002 Technologies / Benefits:Deep Soak: This patented overflow system works with an exclusive drain, positioned significantly higher within the bathing well. With water depths reaching 2” to 4” deeper than other whirlpools, Deep Soak tubs allow for better full-body submergence.Lifetime Warranty with In-Home Service: This tub is covered under the industry’s only Limited Lifetime Warranty with free lifetime in-home service. This speaks volumes to the quality of American Standard tubs.American Standard Evolution 2422V.002 Specifications:Overall Length: 60"Overall Width: 32"Overall Height: 21-1/2"Basin Length: 41-1/4"Basin Width: 22-1/4"Water Depth: 18-1/2"Maximum Water Capacity: 74 gallonsNumber of Bathers: 1American Standard Evolution 2422V.002 Varitations:2422.V418C: Air / Whirlpool combo version of this tub2422.VC: Whirlpool version of this tubWhy Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Drop-In White