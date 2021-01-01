From craftmade
Craftmade 24204-WG Barrett Place 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light - 33" Wide Metropolitan Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Craftmade 24204-WG Barrett Place 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light - 33" Wide Product Features:Tapered shaped glass shade to soften and diffuse lightMade of durable steelRequires (4) 100 watt incandescent medium (E26) base bulbsETL rated for use in dry locationsProduct Dimensions:Height: 9.5"Width: 33" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Metropolitan Bronze