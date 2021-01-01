From newport brass
Newport Brass 2413 Bathroom Vessel Faucet from the Priya Collection Weathered Copper (Living) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Single Handle
Advertisement
Newport Brass 2413 Bathroom Vessel Faucet from the Priya Collection Priya Bathroom Vessel Faucet with Single Lever HandleNewport Brass 2413 Features:Solid Brass ConstructionLow Lead CompliantFaucet for Vessel SinkSingle HoleMetal Lever HandleHandle Rotates 30 DegreesNewport Brass 2413 Specifications:Overall Height: 14"Spout Height: 10.69"Spout Reach: 7.56"Handle Height: 7.19"Max Deck Thickness: 2" Single Handle Weathered Copper (Living)