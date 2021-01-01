From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 2404-01 1 Light Wall Sconce with White Linen Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Forte Lighting 2404-01 1 Light Wall Sconce with White Linen Glass Shade Key Features:Cylinder shadeShade made of white linen glassDesigned to cast light in an upward directionProduct Features:Easy-access bulb replacementSecure mounting assemblyRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulb - Not IncludedProduct Specifications:Height: 8"Width: 6.5"Backplate Width: 7.5"Backplate Height: 4.5"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Brushed Nickel