The AUX MINI split AC ductless heat pump is the air comfort system you need to ensure your home stays comfortable, cool, and cost effective for as long as you desire. This high quality ductless heat pump is energy efficient, packed with great features, and priced to meet most household budgets. If you need targeted air comfort for a single zone in your home or need more general air conditioning, Inverter variable speed compressor Energy efficient performance ensures an AUX operates both effectively and affordably. An AUX MINI split Series ductless heat pump should be exactly what you've been searching for AUX 24000-BTU 230-Volt 17 SEER 1200-sq Smart Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater with 28-ft Installation Kit in White