Zyxel 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet + 4X 10G SFP+ Fiber High Powered PoE+ 375W NebulaFlex Smart Managed Switch 802.3at 802.3af Metal Limited.

Fast networking performance with 24 Gigabit Poe+ Ethernet ports and non-blocking full bandwidth of 2, 000 Mbps per port and 4 SFP+ 10G fiber ports + 375W Poe+ Flexible hybrid cloud switch Powered by Nebulaflex. Let you choose a standalone or free cloud management option, upgradable to the full Professional Nebula cloud Standard 19' Rack mount and smart fan design ensures quiet operation and higher reliability with high quality, long lasting components The most affordable choice for 10G migration ideal to increase capacity of your local network core without a hit to budget Lifetime hardware warranty, Free firmware upgrade support and free technical support (90 days) for long-term assurance