From med manager
24 Pieces Cable Clips Adhesive Silicone Cable Holders Desk Cable Management Clips Wire Holder for Cable Cord and Wire Black and Grey
Advertisement
Five size and two colors: there are single channel, double channel, triple channel and four channel cable clips; black and grey are available Various of function: manage various of cables, wires and cords, like USB cable, charing cord and mouse cable. keep all the cables organized, keep your desk clean and tidy Warm tips: for working effectively, please apply the cable holder on smooth and dry surface, do not apply it on matte or uneven surface Easy to remove: the cable clips are high tack but easy to remove because of the acrylic adhesive pad, it won't leave any track and mark on your desk after remove Package include: 24 pieces cable clips in 4 different sizes and 2 colors, you can pick appropriate color according to your cables color