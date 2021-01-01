Tripp Lite 24 Outlet Power Strip, White (PS7224)

Power strip offers 20 amp, 120V multi-outlet AC power distribution in a convenient 72 inch mountable housing..Warranty: Lifetime limited.Includes: Power strip 120V AC, mounting hardware instruction manual.15' black cord.Frequency: 50/60 Hz.Circuit breaker: 15 A.Input voltage: 120 VAC.Output voltage: 120 VAC.Input current: 15 A.24 Outlets.Applications: Ideal for horizontal or vertical raceway style power distribution in office, workbench, industrial, networking and telecom applications.Black.Form factor: Rack-mountable.Sturdy all-metal 72"corded strip format.Lighted power switch with locking transparent cover prevents accidental shutoff.Plug/connector type: NEMA 5-15P.Certifications and standards: UL1363, cUL.Dimensions: 72"(H) x 1.5"(W) x 1.5"(D).Tripp Lite Vertical Power Strip - Plug In Quickly. Plug in your devices quickly with the Tripp Lite vertical power strip. This 72-inch strip has 24 evenly distributed outlets housed in a sturdy all-metal format, so you'll have no trouble finding an available outlet to plug into. It's ideal for horizontal or vertical raceways in offices or workspaces and comes with a 15-foot black cord for extended reach. It also features a lighted power switch with a locking transparent cover that prevents accidental shutoff.