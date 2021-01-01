OSTO 24 in. Red Non-woven Ornament Storage Box (54-Ornaments)

Ornaments are a very precious and meaningful thing to all of us, and therefore you’d like to keep ‘em sheltered and secured, right? we totally get that, and we are here to make that happen. 54 slots of 4” each, are there to isolate each decorative ornament from 1 another so they don’t get scratched, broken, or ruined. And that’s for them to be kept safeguarded from each other, but what about storage protection? Perhaps insurance against pests, dampness, and dusts? We thought about that too. Constructed of lightweight non-woven fabric and a 2-way zipper, there is not a thing that can access your valuable embellishments. Transport between storage and living room is now easier than ever. With bolt implemented convey handles on either side and a card slot for immediate identification, you will never feel the struggle of packing and storing your decorations, ever again.