24 Lights Golden Fruit Tree Lamp

This led decorative light tree can become a spotlight for the decoration of the center of your dining table. Warm white light and mirror glow after dark, creating a lovely romantic atmosphere for your space. When you look at the decorative lighthouse, it's like you see the stars outside. This led decorative light tree can become a spotlight for the decoration of the center of your dining table. Warm white light and mirror glow after dark, creating a lovely romantic atmosphere for your space. When you look at the decorative lighthouse, it's like you see the stars outside.