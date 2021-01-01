Sapphire 24 Inch 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator SR24OD

24" Built-In UnderCounter All Refrigerator with 5.1 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Multifunction Touch Control, Fan Assisted Cooling System, Adaptable Racking System, LED Theater Lighting, Clear Bottom Crisper Drawer, ETL Listed, and Star-K Certified. The touch controls have an intuitive user interface that is easy to use. Allows for even temperatures, quicker cool down times, and added efficiency. Full-length flush LED theater lighting that automatically illuminates when upon opening the door and offers an energy-efficient. Includes 3 stainless front, full-extension racks with chrome-plated wire inserts. Optional shelf inserts include gray vinyl-clad wine rack inserts and/or tempered glass shelf inserts making it easy to adapt to food and beverage storage needs. Allows for unmatched integration into any built-in setting. Signature SAPPHIRE Blue interior. Full wrapped stainless-steel exterior. Articulating, concealed self-closing hinges with built-in door stop. Temperature range: 34°F to 65°F. Clear bottom crisper drawer. Unit ships right hinged with field reversible doors. 1" diameter stainless steel handle with faceted standoffs (26" length). 4 independent adaptable leveling legs. Fixed louvered stainless steel grille. Automatic defrost. Lock standard. Product Volume: 5.1 Cu. Ft. Control Type: Electronic Capacitative Touch with OLED Screen. Indoor or Outdoor: Outdoor. Built-in Installation: Inset, Frameless / Overlay and Framed Cabinet Styles. Refrigerant Type: R600. Electrical Requirements: 115 V / 60 Hz. Volt Range: 104 V ~ 127 V. Maximum Amp Fuse: 15 amp. Amps Running: 0.7 amps. ETL Residential / Commerical: Yes. ETL Sanitation: Yes. Star K: Yes. Product Depth: 23 1/4". Product Height: 34" - 35". Product Width: 23 7/8". Shipping Dimensions: 26 3/4" x 27 1/2" x 36 3/4". Product Weight: 130 lbs. Shipping Weight: 159 lbs. Parts and Labor: 2 Year Limited.