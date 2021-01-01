JennAir 24 Inch 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator JUGFR242HX

24" Built-In Undercounter Refrigerator with 5.2 Cu. Ft. Capacity, UV-Resistant Low-E Thermal Glass, Emotive Controls, Smooth Close Door, LED Lighting, Sabbath Mode, and ENERGY STAR® Certified: Panel Ready, Right Hinge. Sustain what satiates. Double-paned glass helps filter out ultraviolet light and rejects temperature swings to reserve the finest tastes for your discerning palate. Inspired by volcanic glass, this dark finish erupts with reflective, high-contrast style. Let the object of your desire emerge like vibrant art, begging to be consumed. Compose ideal climates for choice beverages and tempting bites. Two temperature zones and six curated presets await your command. Hold sway over every zone. Let your light-guided touch coax out the flavors of beverages, spirits and beyond. LED lights instinctively come alive, chasing away shadows to reveal vivid details. Quiet, soft, secure. An articulating hinge discreetly ushers the door open and gently pulls it closed. Our internal compressor keeps your beverages impeccably chilled, while running unobtrusively in the background. Brilliance doesn't have to announce itself; it just is. Helps the appliance operate at peak performance without having to manually defrost. Helps protect food, beverages and wine by giving an audio and visual alert if the door is left open for 10 minutes. Helps prevent food and beverage spoilage by chiming if the temperature in either zone rises above the preset range for 10 minutes. Prevents accidental temperature changes and makes it easy to clean the controls. Features energy-efficient LED lights that provide a clear view without excessive heat that can affect internal temperatures. Allows the door of the beverage center to be opened or closed during the Sabbath or other religious holidays. Installation: Built-In. Undercounter: Yes. Glass Door: Yes. Cabinet Finish: Smooth. Lighting: Interior LED. Shelves: 3. Door Bins: 2. Control Lockout: Yes. Temperature Zones: 2. Door Alarm: Yes. Temperature Alarm: Yes. ADA Compliant: No. ENERGY STAR®: Yes. Prop 65: Standard. Parts & Labor: 2 Years Limited. Sealed System Parts & Labor: 5 Years Limited. Sealed System Parts Only: 10 Years Limited. Voltage: 115 V. Frequency: 60 Hz. Amps: 15 A. Annual Energy Use: 233 kWh. Width: 23 7/8 Inch. Depth without Handles: 23 3/4 Inch. Height: 34 3/8. Cutout Width: 24 Inch. Cutout Depth: 24 Inch. Cutout Height: 34 1/2 Inch Min. - 35 Inch Max. Weight: 115 Lbs.