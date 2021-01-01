From first deal
540mm 24 Inch Adjustable Light LED Backlight Kit Upgrade LCD Screen to LED Monitor Module Work for 15'17'19'22'22 inch 24'
Advertisement
Product Specification:- 540mm LED Backlight Strip Kit For 24 inch inch Update CCFL LCD Sn To LED Monitor LED Strip Size: 540mm; Driver board size: 7x2cm; Input: DC 10-30V; Output: 7.5V-9.6V- Colour: blue white- Material: metal- The product of the original display-specific lights, high brightness, can not look directly- LED particles close, high-density arrangement bright LED SMD imports- Long life, is a display design, the life of 100,000 hours.